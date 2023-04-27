Toyota supplier Denso posts 86% rise in Q4 profit















TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp (6902.T), a leading supplier to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), reported an 86.3% rise in fourth quarter operating profit on Thursday, slightly missing analysts' estimates.

It posted 158.1 billion yen ($1.18 billion) in operating profit for the three months to end-March, versus an average 161.51 billion yen profit estimated by 10 analysts.

A year earlier, the company earned 84.9 billion yen in profit.

($1 = 133.5300 yen)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











