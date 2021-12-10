Toyota suspends production at two more factories

An employee of Toyota Motor Corp. works on the assembly line of Mirai fuel cell vehicle (FCV) at the company's Motomachi plant in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Japan May 17, 2018. Picture taken May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota (7203.T) has suspended production at two more factories, in addition to two already halted because of a supply shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The additional stoppage takes to 5,500 the number of affected units from about 3,500. read more

Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Himani Sarkar

