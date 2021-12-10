Autos & Transportation
Toyota suspends production at two more factories
TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota (7203.T) has suspended production at two more factories, in addition to two already halted because of a supply shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday.
The additional stoppage takes to 5,500 the number of affected units from about 3,500. read more
Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Himani Sarkar
