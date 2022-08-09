Toyota suspends some Japan factory production due to COVID outbreak

Toyota Motor Corporation cars are seen at a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday it would suspend the second shift operation of that day at one production line at its factory in central Japan due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A total of 16 workers at the Tsutsumi factory in Aichi Prefecture have been infected, the company said in a statement. Toyota suspended production of the line on Monday night.

Output of 660 vehicles would be affected by the suspension, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Louise Heavens

