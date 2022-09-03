Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for some models for a year - Nikkei

Hino Motors' logo is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) truck and bus unit Hino Motors (7205.T) will halt production of some medium and heavy-duty trucks for at least another year after an engine emissions cheating scandal, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday. (https://s.nikkei.com/3TJke1d)

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru

