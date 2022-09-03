1 minute read
Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for some models for a year - Nikkei
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) truck and bus unit Hino Motors (7205.T) will halt production of some medium and heavy-duty trucks for at least another year after an engine emissions cheating scandal, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday. (https://s.nikkei.com/3TJke1d)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.