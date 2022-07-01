Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday unveiled its first mass market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), charting a new course for the Japanese automaker in one of the world's fastest growing car markets.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, the first car to be built by Toyota as part of a global alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), will compete with Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Kia Motors in a segment that accounts for the bulk of auto sales in India.

The new model will be a "game changer" in the electric auto space in India, Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of local unit Toyota Kirloskar Motor said at a launch event in New Delhi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Toyota has previously said it would take the hybrid route in developing markets like India, where infrastructure is not ready for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and much of the electricity is generated using coal or other fossil fuels. read more

While green investors have criticised Toyota, the world's largest carmaker by sales, for slowness in moving its product line-up to all electric vehicles, the company has said hybrids make more sense in markets where it needs to offer a variety of choices depending on the energy mix and local needs.

Toyota last year committed to spending $60 billion by 2030 to electrify its range of vehicles, but only half of that is for the development of fully electric models.

The car, to be manufactured at a Toyota plant in Karnataka state, will be sold in India and other global markets including Africa. Suzuki will take the SUV from Toyota's operation in southern India and sell it under its own label.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.