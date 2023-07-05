Toyota US sales rise in June on strong demand

Bangkok International Motor Show
The Toyota logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

July 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reported a rise in U.S. auto sales for June as demand for personal transport remains strong despite high interest rates.

The company sold 195,448 vehicles in the U.S. for the month of June, up 14.9% on a volume and daily selling rate basis compared with last year.

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

