Toyota US sales rise in June on strong demand
July 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reported a rise in U.S. auto sales for June as demand for personal transport remains strong despite high interest rates.
The company sold 195,448 vehicles in the U.S. for the month of June, up 14.9% on a volume and daily selling rate basis compared with last year.
Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
