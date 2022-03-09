Toyota will meet union demands for pay hikes in fiscal year -president

A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) agreed on Wednesday that its unionists' demand for annual salary and bonus hikes will be fully met in the new fiscal year, President Akio Toyoda said.

"We will pay salary and bonus in line with (the union's) demand," Toyoda was quoted as saying during the third round of labour and management talks for 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.