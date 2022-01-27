Toyota's Thai unit sees own car sales up 18.5% this year

The Toyota emblem is seen on the steering wheel of a vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) expects its car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 18.5% to 284,000 vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, recorded sales of 239,723 in the country, down 1.9% in 2021, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Orathai Sriring Editing by

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.