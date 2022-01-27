Autos & Transportation1 minute read
Toyota's Thai unit sees own car sales up 18.5% this year
BANGKOK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) expects its car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 18.5% to 284,000 vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday.
Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, recorded sales of 239,723 in the country, down 1.9% in 2021, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement.
Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Orathai Sriring Editing by
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.