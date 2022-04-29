Toyota's Thai unit signs deal with Thailand on EV incentives

The logo of Toyota is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday signed an agreement with Thailand on incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia's major auto production base.

The EV incentives include tax breaks and subsidies to help reduce the price of EVs to make them more affordable, the finance ministry said in a statement. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.