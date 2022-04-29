1 minute read
Toyota's Thai unit signs deal with Thailand on EV incentives
BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday signed an agreement with Thailand on incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia's major auto production base.
The EV incentives include tax breaks and subsidies to help reduce the price of EVs to make them more affordable, the finance ministry said in a statement. read more
Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies
