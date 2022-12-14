Trade panel decision on auto rules dispute to come mid-January, Mexico says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A trade panel's decision under a regional trade pact regarding content requirements for the automotive sector will be published after Jan. 15, Mexico's economy ministry said on Tuesday.

If Mexico and Canada, who are siding against the United States in the dispute, win, the three countries have 45 days to implement changes, the ministry said in a tweet.

