Train maker Alstom's sales rise 4.3% in Q1

July 25 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom (ALSO.PA) on Tuesday reported a 4.3% rise in its first-quarter revenue, helped by new projects in the Philippines, Romania and Philadelphia.

Alstom, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks generated sales of 4.18 billion euros ($4.63 billion) in the three months to June 30.

($1 = 0.9034 euros)

Reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

