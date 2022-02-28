1 minute read
Truck maker AB Volvo halts production in Russia -spokesperson
STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) has halted all its production and sales in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Monday.
Volvo Group generates roughly 3% of its sales in Russia and has one factory in the country.
Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom
