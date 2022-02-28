Truck maker AB Volvo halts production in Russia -spokesperson

The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo XC40 SUV displayed at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) has halted all its production and sales in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Volvo Group generates roughly 3% of its sales in Russia and has one factory in the country.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom

