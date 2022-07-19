Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast

Porsche expects higher returns, China recovery in 2022

Volkswagen-owned Porsche expects revenue of 38 billion to 39 billion euros ($38.63 billion to $39.64 billion) in 2022 from 33.1 billion in 2021, the sportscar maker said on Monday, despite registering a 5% drop in deliveries in the first half of the year.