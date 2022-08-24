1 minute read
Truckmaker Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday that Hino Motors (7205.T) had been expelled from a commercial vehicle partnership which the Japanese automaker leads following the truckmaker's widening scandal over falsification of engine data.
The partnership was established in April 2021 by Toyota, Hino and Isuzu Motors (7202.T) to facilitate technology development for commercial vehicles. Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Daihatsu joined in July the same year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.