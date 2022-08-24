Truckmaker Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership

Hino Motors Ltd displays its new Hybrid Profia, a diesel-hybrid version of its large commercial truck model at its R&D Centre at Hino in Tokyo, Japan July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Naomi Tajitsu

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday that Hino Motors (7205.T) had been expelled from a commercial vehicle partnership which the Japanese automaker leads following the truckmaker's widening scandal over falsification of engine data.

The partnership was established in April 2021 by Toyota, Hino and Isuzu Motors (7202.T) to facilitate technology development for commercial vehicles. Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Daihatsu joined in July the same year.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Edmund Blair

