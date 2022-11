ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 14.9% year-on-year in October to 65,222 units, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.

In the January-October period, sales fell 4.7% year-on-year, the association added.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.