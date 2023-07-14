Turkey expects global electric car producer to invest this year -minister

ANKARA, July 14 (Reuters) - Turkey expects at least one global electric car producer to invest in the country by the end of this year, Industry Minister Fatih Kacir said.

"There is significant interest by global brands for the production of electric cars in Turkey. Turkey's membership in the European Union's customs union is still a big advantage for many global brands," Kacir told reporters on Thursday in comments embargoed until Friday.

More than one producer from China is interested in investing in Turkey, he said, adding that he expects at least one of them to announce a new investment by the end of the year.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.