Turkish auto sales drop 4.6% in 2021 -association

Customers walk amongst cars in an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 4.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 737,359 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association on Wednesday.

In December, sales fell 40.3% year-on-year to 62,243, the association added.

Automobile sales in Turkey have declined in past months due to supply issues and high loan rates, as the country grappled with economic turmoil caused by a meltdown in the lira currency.

The lira shed 44% of its value in 2021, upending household and small business budgets, exacerbating the existing supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Can Sezerl Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

