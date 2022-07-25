Turkish automotive production climbs 26.3% in June

Customers walk amongst cars in an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey's automotive sector jumped 26.3% year-on-year in June to 135,424 vehicles, with exports climbing 22.9% to 86,623, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Monday.

Automotive production rose 1.5% year-on-year in the first half of the year to 649,311 vehicles, while exports were up 1.2% to 466,995, according to the data.

