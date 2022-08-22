Turkish automotive production climbs 37.4% in July

Customers walk amongst cars in an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey's automotive sector jumped 37.4% year-on-year in July to 93,659 vehicles, with exports climbing 16.2% to 59,596, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Monday.

Automotive production rose 5% year-on-year in the first seven months of the year to 742,969 vehicles, while exports were up 2.7% to 526,601, according to the data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.