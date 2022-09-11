Turkish automotive production shrinks 13.3% in August

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey's automotive sector declined 13.3% year-on-year in August to 92,625 vehicles, with exports falling 21.9% to 64,515, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Sunday.

Automotive production rose 2.3% year-on-year in the first eight months of the year to 833,146 vehicles, while exports were down 0.7% to 591,156 over that period, according to the data.

