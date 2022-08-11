Two key lawmakers want briefing on U.S. safety probes into Tesla

Cars are parked in the employee parking lot at Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory in Fremont, California, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Two key lawmakers asked the U.S. auto safety regulator for a briefing on the agency's ongoing Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) investigations into safety concerns involving Autopilot and other advanced driver assistance systems, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Representative Jan Schakowsky, Democrats who chair subcommittees overseeing auto safety, said in the letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) they were raising concerns about Tesla auto safety issues after "federal investigations and recent reporting have uncovered troubling safety issues."

