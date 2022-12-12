UAW president optimistic union can quickly reach contract deal with GM, LG JV
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry said Monday he is optimistic the union can quickly reach a contract deal with a General Motors, LG Energy Solution battery cell joint venture factory.
Last week, workers at the Ultium Cells LLC plant northeast Ohio overwhelmingly voted to join the UAW, a big win for the union seeking to organize the growing electric vehicle supply chain sector.
Reporting by David Shepardson
