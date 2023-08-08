UAW says Chrysler-parent Stellantis seeking concessions in talks
Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Tuesday Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) is seeking numerous concessions in ongoing contract talks including cuts to existing medical coverage.
The UAW also said the company opposes an end to two-tier wages, a practice of newer workers getting paid much less than veteran workers. The UAW is seeking more than 40% pay raises over four years, significant additional time off and a restoration of defined benefit pensions previously eliminated for newer workers. The current contracts with Stellantis, General Motors (GM.N) and Ford Motor (F.N) expire Sept. 14.
