UAW says Chrysler-parent Stellantis seeking concessions in talks

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, Feb. 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Tuesday Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) is seeking numerous concessions in ongoing contract talks including cuts to existing medical coverage.

The UAW also said the company opposes an end to two-tier wages, a practice of newer workers getting paid much less than veteran workers. The UAW is seeking more than 40% pay raises over four years, significant additional time off and a restoration of defined benefit pensions previously eliminated for newer workers. The current contracts with Stellantis, General Motors (GM.N) and Ford Motor (F.N) expire Sept. 14.

Reporting by David Shepardson

