UAW seeks double-digit pay hikes in Detroit Three contract talks
Aug 1 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Tuesday the union is seeking economic benefits in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, including double-digit pay raises and defined benefit pensions for all workers.
The UAW presented its economic demands to Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) on Tuesday and will make presentations to General Motors (GM.N) Wednesday and Ford (F.N) Thursday ahead of the Sept. 14 expiration of the current four-year contracts, Fain said.
He listed numerous other demands, including restoring retiree health care benefits and cost of living adjustments.
