UAW seeks double-digit pay hikes in Detroit Three contract talks

UAW President Shawn Fain chairs the 2023 Special Elections Collective Bargaining Convention in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Tuesday the union is seeking economic benefits in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, including double-digit pay raises and defined benefit pensions for all workers.

The UAW presented its economic demands to Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) on Tuesday and will make presentations to General Motors (GM.N) Wednesday and Ford (F.N) Thursday ahead of the Sept. 14 expiration of the current four-year contracts, Fain said.

He listed numerous other demands, including restoring retiree health care benefits and cost of living adjustments.

