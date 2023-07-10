UAW will open contract talks with Detroit Three automakers

July 10 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union will open contract talks with Detroit's Three automakers starting Thursday ahead of the mid-September expiration of the current four-year labor deal.

The union said talks will open Thursday with Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI), on Friday with Ford Motor (F.N) and July 18 with General Motors (GM.N). UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said the UAW wants to eliminate the two-tier wage system under which new hires earn as much as 25% less than veterans and will push to restore pay improvements tied to the cost of living and retiree benefits cut during the 2008-2009 Great Recession.

Reporting by David Shepardson

