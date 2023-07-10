UAW will open contract talks with Detroit Three automakers

UAW President Shawn Fain chairs the 2023 Special Elections Collective Bargaining Convention
UAW President Shawn Fain talks with the media after chairing the 2023 Special Elections Collective Bargaining Convention in Detroit, Michigan U.S. March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

July 10 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union will open contract talks with Detroit's Three automakers starting Thursday ahead of the mid-September expiration of the current four-year labor deal.

The union said talks will open Thursday with Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI), on Friday with Ford Motor (F.N) and July 18 with General Motors (GM.N). UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said the UAW wants to eliminate the two-tier wage system under which new hires earn as much as 25% less than veterans and will push to restore pay improvements tied to the cost of living and retiree benefits cut during the 2008-2009 Great Recession.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next