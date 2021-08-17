Uber partners with GetUpside to offer promotions to drivers, delivery people

A screen displays the company logo of Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Tuesday it had partnered with retail technology startup GetUpside that would allow its drivers and delivery people in the United States get cashbacks and discounts at fuel stations and convenience stores.

The move comes when the U.S. ride-hailing industry is battling a shortage of drivers as demand strongly bounces back from pandemic lows.

Uber said earlier this month that riders returned to its platform in greater numbers in July and it expects the trend to continue in the coming months, coupled with strong food delivery orders.

Smaller rival Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) has also flagged the need for further investments in driver incentives.

Uber drivers will receive free access to the promotions via the GetUpside app under the partnership that began earlier this month, the company said.

Washington, D.C.-based GetUpside offers users customized promotions through its app.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

