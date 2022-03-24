Uber reaches deal to list NYC taxis on app

An Uber logo is seen on a car as it car drives through Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 24 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) has agreed a deal to list all New York City taxis on its app, a move that could help the ride-hailing firm overcome a shortage of drivers in one of its biggest markets.

The agreement was announced by Creative Mobile Technologies, which makes apps for the city's yellow cabs, and Curb, a ride-hailing app for licensed taxi and for-hire rides in North America.

Passengers will pay roughly the same fare for taxi rides as for Uber X rides, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Uber, whose shares were 5% higher before the bell, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.