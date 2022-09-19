Uber says hacker working with Lapsus$ responsible for cybersecurity incident

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo for Uber Technologies is seen on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Monday a hacker affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was responsible for its cyber attack last week which forced the ride-hailing company to shut several internal communications temporarily.

The company said it was in close coordination with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice on the matter.

In the past, the hacking group has targeted firms including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Okta Inc (OKTA.O), an authentication services company relied on by thousands of major businesses.

