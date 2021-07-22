Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Uber's trucking unit to buy Transplace for $2.25 bln

A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Thursday its trucking unit would buy transportation logistics company Transplace for about $2.25 billion from private equity firm TPG Capital.

The deal consists of up to $750 million in Uber common stock and the remainder in cash, the ride-share company said in a statement.

Transplace will be acquired by Uber Freight, which is Uber's trucking unit.

"This transaction is expected to accelerate Uber Freight's path to profitability and help the segment to break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2022," Uber said.

Uber Freight operates as a middle man in the fragmented long-haul trucking business, connecting truckers with shippers.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

