UK auto industry body says April new car sales rise 10%, raises 2023 forecast















May 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose for the ninth consecutive month by more than 10% in April from a year earlier, according to the preliminary industry data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Thursday.

SMMT also raised its 2023 sales outlook as supply chain disruptions eased.

The industry body now expects 1.83 million new car registrations this year, compared with its prior forecast of 1.79 million units. However, it softened the outlook for battery electric vehicles to about 18% of total sales in the year.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

