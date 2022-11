Nov 2 (Reuters) - A British workers' union said on Wednesday it had secured a 10% pay increase for more than 900 bus workers in East London from bus operator Stagecoach Group.

Unite said its members voted and accepted the offer after further talks with the company.

Stagecoach did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru











