UK car dealer Pendragon sees vehicle supply shortfall spilling into 2023















Oct 25 (Reuters) - British car dealer Pendragon (PDG.L) said on Tuesday it expects new and used vehicle supply shortfalls for the last quarter of 2022 and into next year, but forecast annual group underlying profit for the current fiscal in line with its expectations.

Pendragon said the new car order bank remained well above historic normal levels at more than 20,000 at September end.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











