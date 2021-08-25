Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

UK car output falls to lowest July level since 1950s

1 minute read

Workers are seen on the production line at Nissan's car plant in Sunderland, Britain, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British car output fell to its lowest July level since 1956 as a global shortage of semi-conductor chips and staff having to self-isolate due to COVID-19 hit the sector, a trade industry body said on Thursday.

Volumes dropped by an annual 37.6% to 53,438 vehicles last month, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which also blamed the timing of summer factory shutdowns.

As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app and instructed to self-isolate, although it has since been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted.

"While the impact of the ‘pingdemic’ will lessen as self-isolation rules change, the worldwide shortage of semi-conductors shows little sign of abating," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 4:49 PM UTC

Trial of ex-Volkswagen CEO likely to be delayed again

The trial of former Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn on charges of conspiracy to commit organised commercial fraud looks set to be delayed, a court probing the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal said on Wednesday.

Autos & Transportation
Ford delays a return to offices, weighs vaccine mandate
Autos & Transportation
India revenue secretary says open to 'tinkering' tax rates on automobiles
Autos & Transportation
EXCLUSIVE Huawei gets U.S. approvals to buy auto chips, sparking blow back
Autos & Transportation
UK car output falls to lowest July level since 1950s