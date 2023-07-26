UK car output rises for fifth straight month in June - SMMT

July 26 (Reuters) - British car production rose for the fifth consecutive month in June compared to last year as pandemic-induced chip shortages eased, an industry body said on Friday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said a total of 84,767 cars rolled out of factory gates in the United Kingdom last month, an increase of nearly 16.2% year-over-year.

Total car production is expected to rise nearly 11% to 860,000 units by the end of the year, the SMMT said, adding that the output could reach pre-pandemic levels of 1 million by 2028.

For the first six months of the year, production of hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles rose nearly 72% to record 170,321 units, the industry data showed.

India's Tata Group earlier in the month announced its plans to build a 4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) electric vehicle battery plant in Britain to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories, delivering a major boost for a UK car industry.

"UK car manufacturing is growing again, with production – especially of electrified models – increasing and major investment announcements making headlines," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Exports to the major markets rose with the exception to China, where it dropped more than 6% in six months to June, the SMMT added.

Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.