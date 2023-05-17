UK has held productive discussions with EU over car tariffs - minister















LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain has had productive discussions with the European Union about changing trading arrangements for car manufacturing, a junior minister said, following warnings from auto companies that factories could close without change.

Junior business minister Nusrat Ghani said she and other ministers had had: "productive conversations with our counterparts in the European Union. We are aware of the concerns from the UK vehicle makers about the challenges, and of course we continue to make strong representations."

Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.