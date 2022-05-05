UK new car sales down 16% in April, 2022 outlook cut - SMMT

Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness, Britain, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

May 5 (Reuters) - British new car sales fell about 16% in April, compared with a year earlier, prompting a downgrade to the full-year outlook, according to preliminary industry data released on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 2022 outlook for new cars registered has been downgraded to 1.72 million from a prior forecast of 1.89 million.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT.

