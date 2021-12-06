UK new car sales edge up in November - preliminary data

Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness, Britain, October 24, 2017. Picture taken October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose by roughly 1% year-on-year in November, according to preliminary industry data released on Monday.

However, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said registrations were about 31% below their pre-pandemic average.

Plug-in cars accounted for about 28% of the market and the SMMT called on the government to speed up its charging infrastructure rollout, saying there was one charger currently installed for every 52 new plug-in cars.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.