UK new car sales up by nearly a quarter in October - SMMT

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose for the third consecutive month in October, up by around a quarter, according to preliminary industry data released on Friday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expects a market recovery in 2023.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

