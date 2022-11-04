UK new car sales up by nearly a quarter in October - SMMT
Nov 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose for the third consecutive month in October, up by around a quarter, according to preliminary industry data released on Friday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expects a market recovery in 2023.
The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.
