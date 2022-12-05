UK new car sales up more than 20% in November - SMMT















Dec 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose for the fourth consecutive month in November, with a more than 20% jump, according to preliminary industry data released on Monday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said plug-ins accounted for more than one in four new registrations in November.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











