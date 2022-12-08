UK watchdog fines BMW after failure to meet information request















Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-trust regulator said on Thursday it had fined BMW (BMWG.DE) 30,000 pounds ($36,519) along with a daily penalty of 15,000 pounds, after the German luxury carmaker failed to provide it with requested information related to an ongoing industry investigation.

($1 = 0.8215 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.