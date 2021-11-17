UK watchdog gets Gridserve pledges for better EV charging competition

An electric car is charged at a roadside EV charge point, London, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A UK watchdog said on Wednesday it has received commitments from a major British chargepoint operator that paves the way for healthier competition in the electric vehicle charging sector, ahead of the country's 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

The Competition and Markets Authority said commitments from Gridserve, the owner of Electric Highway, included a promise to do away with exclusive rights in contracts with certain service stations after 2026 and to not enforce such rights on sites that were funded by the UK's Rapid Charging Fund.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

