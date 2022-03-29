Ukraine war could impact timing of Porsche AG listing, Porsche SE says

A logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche car during the company's annual meeting in Stuttgard, Germany, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - The timing of a possible listing of Porsche AG, currently foreseen for the fourth quarter of the year, could be pushed back by the conflict in Ukraine if it drags on, Porsche SE's finance chief said on Tuesday.

"We cannot rule out, if the conflict lasts a longer time, that this could have potential implications on the listing," Johannes Lattwein said at a press conference to mark the company's release of its annual results.

Still, teams on all sides were working hard to get the IPO done in the fourth quarter of this year and position Porsche AG as a positive investment on capital markets, Porsche SE chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch added.

A framework agreement on what an IPO of the sportscar maker would look like was released by Volkswagen in February, but a final decision on the move has not yet been made.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray

