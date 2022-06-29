UK's Lookers sees annual profit to be ahead of prior forecast

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Lookers Plc (LOOK.L) said on Wednesday it expects annual profit ahead of a prior outlook as margins get a boost from vehicle shortages, although it warned that supply snags are seen continuing for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

The group now expects to report underlying profit before tax for the first half of the year to be around 45 million pounds ($54.79 million), compared with 50.3 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.