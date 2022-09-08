1 minute read
UK's Melrose Industries plans to spin off GKN automotive unit - FT
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries (MRON.L) plans to spin off its GKN automotive division as a new UK-listed company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The automotive company will aim to trade on the London Stock Exchange next year under a yet-undecided name, the newspaper said. (https://on.ft.com/3KWlwBU)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.