UK's Melrose Industries plans to spin off GKN automotive unit - FT

Branding is seen outside the headquarters of GKN in Redditch, Britain, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries (MRON.L) plans to spin off its GKN automotive division as a new UK-listed company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The automotive company will aim to trade on the London Stock Exchange next year under a yet-undecided name, the newspaper said. (https://on.ft.com/3KWlwBU)

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

