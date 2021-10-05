Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

UK's Melrose says auto sector cancellations surging on chip shortage

1 minute read

A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Oct 5 (Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier Melrose Industries (MRON.L) said on Tuesday the global chip shortage has led to a surge in monthly cancellations from its customers in the auto industry.

The owner of GKN, which supplies parts to carmakers such as Volkswagen, said the "in-month" cancellation from automotive customers has risen to about 20% to 25% from a normal rate of about 1% as seen in the first-quarter.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · October 4, 2021 · 8:04 PM UTC

GM, Ford to settle suit over use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have agreed to settle a legal battle over the latter's use of the name "BlueCruise" to market its hands-free driving technology.

Autos & Transportation
Geely's Volvo Cars aims to raise $2.9 bln in IPO
Autos & Transportation
U.S. government rejects 2019 petition to investigate Tesla vehicle fires
Autos & Transportation
REUTERS IMPACT India targets alternate fuels, EVs in clean transport push
Autos & Transportation
New U.S. China trade plan leaves industry hungry for specifics