Union Pacific lowers annual volume growth forecast

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday trimmed its full-year volume growth forecast to about 3% from a prior estimate of 4% to 5%, as the U.S. railroad operator reels from worker shortages and supply-chain snags.
Shares of the company were down 1.1% at $197.77 before the bell.
Service disruptions caused by labor shortages, supply-chain snags and port congestion have dented the railroad operator's shipments over the past year.
Union Pacific also included a $114 million charge for a change to prior-period accounting estimates related to new, tentative and ratified labor agreements.
Still, net income rose to $1.89 billion, or $3.05 per share, in the quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.67 billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier.
