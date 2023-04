April 20 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) posted a 3% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as the U.S. railroad operator benefited from price hikes and higher fuel surcharge revenue.

The company's operating revenue rose to $6.06 billion in the quarter ended March 31, from $5.86 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.