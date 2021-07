A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) reported a 59% rise in its quarterly profit on Thursday, as it shipped more industrial chemicals, metals, petroleum, and liquefied petroleum gas.

The company's net income for the second quarter ended June 30 rose to $1.798 billion from $1.13 billion a year ago.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Uttaresh.V

