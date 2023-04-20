Union Pacific tops quarterly earnings estimate on strong pricing















April 20 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp's (UNP.N) first-quarter profit trounced Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as core pricing hikes and fuel surcharges offset the impact from tepid volumes, sending shares of the U.S. railroad operator up 2% in premarket trading.

The company's net income stood at $2.67 per share. Analysts on average had forecast a profit of $2.58 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

Union Pacific, which connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, has been struggling with service issues amid an industry-wide labor shortage that has been impacting rail shipments.

Operating ratio, a key profitability metric for railroads, came in at 62.1% in the quarter, compared with 59.4% a year earlier. The lower the ratio is, the better.

"In addition to the impact of weather on carload volumes and costs, higher inflation also reduced our operating income and more than offset our record first quarter operating revenue," Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz said in a statement.

Still, higher prices of shipments and fuel surcharge helped lift the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's revenue.

Union Pacific's operating revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose 3% to $6.06 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











