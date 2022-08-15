1 minute read
Union for Volkswagen Mexico unit to hold new collective contract vote
MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The union for Volkswagen's Mexico unit will hold a new worker vote on whether to approve a collective contract previously struck down, the group said in a statement Monday.
The Independent Union of Automotive Workers at Volkswagen (SITIAVW) said it has yet to set a date for the contract vote.
Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito
