Union for Volkswagen Mexico unit to hold new collective contract vote

Volkswagen Tiguan cars are pictured in a production line at company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The union for Volkswagen's Mexico unit will hold a new worker vote on whether to approve a collective contract previously struck down, the group said in a statement Monday.

The Independent Union of Automotive Workers at Volkswagen (SITIAVW) said it has yet to set a date for the contract vote.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Kylie Madry

